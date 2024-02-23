Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.
Abeona Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %
ABEO opened at $6.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $7.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Abeona Therapeutics
In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Mark Alvino sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $36,199.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
