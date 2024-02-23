Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 287,267 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287,267 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.25% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 711,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

