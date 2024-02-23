Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,141 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 57.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,603 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter valued at $365,342,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ferguson by 92.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,767,000.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FERG. Raymond James lowered Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $207.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.41 and its 200 day moving average is $171.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.26. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $207.48.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.