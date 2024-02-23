Acala Token Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0991 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $95.35 million and $6.26 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00015110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001525 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00014632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,929.55 or 1.00028041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00173090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009243 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.09979942 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $6,433,820.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

