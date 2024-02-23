Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $374.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $365.63.

Get Accenture alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $371.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $358.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.29. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $375.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,083,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,732,950,000 after buying an additional 649,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,897,000 after purchasing an additional 190,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,316,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,485,000 after purchasing an additional 565,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,842,000 after purchasing an additional 353,521 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.