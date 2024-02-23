ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Gap Down to $6.42

Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $6.00. ACCO Brands shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 342,760 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACCO. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 14.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $523.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 247,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 84,038 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 31.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 108,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 581.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 552,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 471,772 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ACCO Brands by 77.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 23,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

