Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.13% of Acuity Brands worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Acuity Brands by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 31,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,907,000 after purchasing an additional 247,774 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $242.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.17. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.30 and a 12-month high of $244.16.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

