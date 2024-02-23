Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Up to $1.38

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.45. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 159,111 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 15.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 358,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 47,085 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

