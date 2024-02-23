Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Adeia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADEA opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.48. Adeia has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.39.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Adeia’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Institutional Trading of Adeia

About Adeia

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADEA. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adeia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,168,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Adeia by 36.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,700,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after buying an additional 453,601 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adeia by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 334,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 102,158 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adeia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,016,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Adeia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

