Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives $43.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Adient news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,060.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,466,000 after purchasing an additional 583,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Adient by 29.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Adient by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,017,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,434,000 after acquiring an additional 196,857 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,469,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,495,000 after acquiring an additional 229,963 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,233,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,558,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $34.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.53. Adient has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.55.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adient will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

