AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $89.23 on Friday. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $94.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average of $86.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 198.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ACM. Barclays upped their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

