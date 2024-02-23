Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 4,524 SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SPX Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $111.38 on Friday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.09 and a 1 year high of $112.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.43 and its 200-day moving average is $89.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 171.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

