Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 4,901 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MASI. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 31.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Masimo by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.86.

Masimo Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $131.01 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.96 and a 200-day moving average of $105.93.

About Masimo

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.