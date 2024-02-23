Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 85.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,127 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at $26,533,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after purchasing an additional 911,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after purchasing an additional 677,796 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1,489.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 596,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 559,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 56.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after purchasing an additional 376,371 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SFNC. StockNews.com cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

