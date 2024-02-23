Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $380,000 in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,108 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $8.31.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

