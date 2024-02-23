Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $442,000 Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Teleflex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teleflex from $228.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.30.

Teleflex Trading Down 5.3 %

TFX opened at $237.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

