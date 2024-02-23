Air Canada (TSE:AC) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$32.00 target price on the stock.

AC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$30.19.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$18.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.12. Air Canada has a one year low of C$16.04 and a one year high of C$26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

