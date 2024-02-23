Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $598,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Airbnb by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 17.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Airbnb by 12.2% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.3% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $5,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 613,762 shares in the company, valued at $81,519,868.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,746,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $5,312,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 613,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,519,868.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,533,357 shares of company stock worth $213,763,876 in the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $155.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.35 and a 200-day moving average of $134.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $158.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.