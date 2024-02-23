Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $31,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Airbnb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,712,000 after buying an additional 273,316 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Airbnb by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after buying an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,438,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 69.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,774,000 after buying an additional 943,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.52. The stock had a trading volume of 523,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,239. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $158.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $140,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,019,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,012,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,533,357 shares of company stock worth $213,763,876 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

