Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKTX stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

