Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Alarm.com updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.14 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.140 EPS.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Alarm.com stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.45. The company had a trading volume of 431,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,467. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alarm.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2,242.0% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

