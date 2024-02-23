Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

Alcoa has a payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alcoa to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Down 0.8 %

AA opened at $27.75 on Friday. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Alcoa by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AA

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.