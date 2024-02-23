Algert Global LLC Acquires 19,481 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,481 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.17% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.27 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NWE

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.