Algert Global LLC Boosts Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FND. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after buying an additional 26,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,303,000 after buying an additional 1,519,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after buying an additional 35,280 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of FND stock opened at $113.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.83. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $116.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FND has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Further Reading

