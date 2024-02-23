Algert Global LLC Boosts Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Commercial Metals worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 254,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 109,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 37,736 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,834,000 after buying an additional 527,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $58.06.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,856,268.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 156,185 shares in the company, valued at $7,799,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,856,268.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 156,185 shares in the company, valued at $7,799,878.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

