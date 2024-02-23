Algert Global LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.23% of Bancorp worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 121.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Bancorp by 15.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $47.11.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.16% and a net margin of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $119.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bancorp

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $149,605.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,647.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bancorp

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

Featured Articles

