Algert Global LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,233 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,410 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 30.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $100.71.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.