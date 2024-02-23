Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,230 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.14% of KB Home worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KBH. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $63.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.61. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KBH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 4,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $294,990.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 4,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $294,990.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

