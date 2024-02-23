Algert Global LLC Purchases 165,090 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,090 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,628,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $11,302,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,170 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,832.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,484,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,086 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BDN opened at $4.19 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.34%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BDN

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.