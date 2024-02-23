Algert Global LLC Raises Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 82.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 25.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Stock Down 0.1 %

ALG stock opened at $214.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.74 and a 12 month high of $231.40.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.31%.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $207,698.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,879.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $207,698.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,879.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total transaction of $128,617.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.