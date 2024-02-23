Algert Global LLC Raises Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,040 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 175.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEF opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

