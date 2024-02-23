Algert Global LLC Trims Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman bought 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $837,146.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Price Performance

WDFC stock opened at $264.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.22. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $163.82 and a 12-month high of $278.78.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WD-40 from $289.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

