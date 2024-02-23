Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Gap Down to $9.58

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.58, but opened at $8.59. Alight shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 5,131,728 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALIT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90.

In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,994,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Alight by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,819,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,141 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Alight by 64.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 570,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 223,841 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 3.4% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,306,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 107,373 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alight by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alight by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 711,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 86,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

