Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 412,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,089 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $11,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Price Performance

Alkermes stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ALKS. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Alkermes Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

