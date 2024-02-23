ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.600-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ALLETE also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.60-3.90 EPS.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $66.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.91.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.21 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti lowered ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ALLETE by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in ALLETE by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

