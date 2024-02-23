Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Allison Transmission has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Allison Transmission has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $8.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 1.0 %

Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.63. 136,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,429. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $73.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The company had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

