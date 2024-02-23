Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Allison Transmission has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Allison Transmission has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $8.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.
Allison Transmission Stock Down 1.0 %
Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.63. 136,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,429. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $73.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
