Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 22,500 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $145.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

