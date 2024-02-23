Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Insider John Kent Walker Sells 48,076 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Kent Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0 %

GOOG stock opened at $145.32 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

