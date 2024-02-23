AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,468 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,438,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $235,338,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $173,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.97. 624,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $158.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $15,076,640.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 724,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,569,086.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $15,076,640.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 724,097 shares in the company, valued at $101,569,086.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,533,357 shares of company stock valued at $213,763,876. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

