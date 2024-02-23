AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $197.00 on Wednesday. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $160.00 and a 52-week high of $249.99. The company has a market capitalization of $124.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $644.96 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 139.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 20.7% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

