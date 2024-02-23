Ameren Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,984 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the typical volume of 126 call options.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ameren by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ameren Trading Down 0.8 %
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.
Ameren Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
