Ameren Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,984 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the typical volume of 126 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Ameren alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ameren by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average is $75.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $91.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEE

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.