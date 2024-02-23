American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s previous close.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

Shares of American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.67. 48,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 87.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 640.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.