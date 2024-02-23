American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Stock Position Reduced by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.81% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAXF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.75. 15,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,001. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $51.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

