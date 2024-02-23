American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AIG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.06.

Get American International Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on American International Group

American International Group Price Performance

AIG opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.