AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

AMERISAFE has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. AMERISAFE has a payout ratio of 51.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.4%.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

Shares of AMSF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. 13,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,320. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMERISAFE

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.