Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.07, but opened at $9.22. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Amplitude shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 723,435 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMPL. Morgan Stanley cut Amplitude from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPL

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

In other news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Battery Management CORP. boosted its stake in Amplitude by 4.6% during the second quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 8,984,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,831,000 after buying an additional 396,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amplitude by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,843,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,768,000 after buying an additional 105,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amplitude by 21.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,735,000 after buying an additional 807,975 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amplitude by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,949,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after buying an additional 386,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in Amplitude by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,242,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,529,000 after buying an additional 493,046 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.