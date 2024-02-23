Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.07, but opened at $9.22. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Amplitude shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 723,435 shares trading hands.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMPL. Morgan Stanley cut Amplitude from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.
Insider Transactions at Amplitude
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Battery Management CORP. boosted its stake in Amplitude by 4.6% during the second quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 8,984,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,831,000 after buying an additional 396,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amplitude by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,843,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,768,000 after buying an additional 105,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amplitude by 21.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,735,000 after buying an additional 807,975 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amplitude by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,949,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after buying an additional 386,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in Amplitude by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,242,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,529,000 after buying an additional 493,046 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amplitude Stock Up 0.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.45.
Amplitude Company Profile
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.
