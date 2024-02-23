Analysts Set Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) PT at $20.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.29.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of KTOS opened at $18.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $65,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 352,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,794.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $65,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,755. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

