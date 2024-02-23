Analysts Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target at GBX 261.20

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 261.20 ($3.29).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RR. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.02) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.04) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.90) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

In other news, insider Helen McCabe acquired 3 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of £4,042 ($5,089.40) per share, for a total transaction of £12,126 ($15,268.19). In related news, insider Stuart Bradie purchased 95,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £248,136.20 ($312,435.41). Also, insider Helen McCabe acquired 3 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of £4,042 ($5,089.40) per share, with a total value of £12,126 ($15,268.19). Insiders bought a total of 117,949 shares of company stock worth $32,311,269 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LON:RR opened at GBX 356.80 ($4.49) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 306.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 253.89. The company has a market cap of £30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,647.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.75. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 106.69 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 334.20 ($4.21).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

