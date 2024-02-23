Andrew Y. Ng Sells 50,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $824,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,108,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,212,140.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:COUR opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.62. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $21.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COUR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

