ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,204. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.40 and a 200-day moving average of $310.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in ANSYS by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

